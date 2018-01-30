Cardi Luhh Da Kids: Cardi B Dispels Rumors That She Ignored Make-A-Wish Kids At The Grammys

If there’s one celebrity you probably shouldn’t spread rumors about, it’s Cardi B. Beside the fact that she just recently shot to skyrocket success, she’s just a regular, degular, schmegular gal…so she’ll see those rumors online and will go right to her Instagram or Twitter to set everything straight.

One rumor that started swirling after the Grammys was that the Bronx queen ignored some Make-A-Wish Foundation kids that were on the red carpet before the ceremony. This story came from someone tweeting out the allegations, claiming he was right behind the children the whole time and saw it all happen.

Cardi B looked at, ignored & walked past the Make-A-Wish foundation kids there to meet the Grammy nominees & only came back when forced by her publicist to take a quick picture. All of the other stars took time to meet & hug each kid. Not all your favs are as they seem 🐸☕️ — Nate Garner (@natekgarner) January 29, 2018

I was seated directly behind the kids for 4 hours & witnessed this happen. Maybe I shouldn’t tweet about it but I like Cardi & was just disappointed seeing her use it for publicity as I watched everyone else show these strong kids true love & empathy. https://t.co/qxjhMnV27u — Nate Garner (@natekgarner) January 29, 2018

In a now-deleted Instagram, post, Cardi tried to set the record straight by basically saying she was super busy and late for her soundcheck, and that she went back to take a picture when she could. Things get pretty crazy on red carpets and as one of the hugest stars and nominees there that night, it’s possible she didn’t see/hear the kids, or that her team was rushing her past in order to get inside.

The man who initially created the rumor is still on Twitter claiming that Cardi is lying, but nobody will really know the true story beside Cardi B. How can someone prove why she walked past fans and if she even saw them at all? Especially with how busy the event was paired with her being a new act who probably isn’t used to juggling fan interactions and interviews.

What do y’all think?

