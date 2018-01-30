Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?

One user on Twitter posed a difficult question: Which one would you choose: Dinner with Jay Z, or $50,000?

U have a choice to go with dinner with jay z or $50k cash …. which u choosing? — Poppeth Thy Puséy (@FuckitsBianca) January 29, 2018

For Jay Z fans, this might be a difficult choice–he’s obviously a legend, and especially after his latest project 4:44, he’s always known to educate and drop knowledge both in his music and interviews alike. A lot of people argue that the knowledge Hov would bestow upon one over the span of a dinner would be worth more than $50,000…

Dinner with Jay Z. 10 minutes of his time to pick his brain about business is worth a whole lot more than 50K to me. https://t.co/Tt19qD975l — Corey (@TheOTAPShow) January 29, 2018

Explaining to everyone you know why you took 10 minutes with Jay Z instead of 50k pic.twitter.com/R4dq3Dharl — Harrison Banks (@HvrrisonFX) January 29, 2018

if u think i would pass up 50k cash to have dinner with jay z and show him pictures of my cats u are exactly fucking right — jake (@callmeshitto) January 29, 2018

Dinner. I feel like the wealth of knowledge Jay Z can bless me with will pay off tens folded… if I use it. — Royal Blue Vegeta (@BaconBurgerXL) January 29, 2018

And others, well…lets just say that they wouldn’t have any problem taking that money and declining the interaction with Jay. After all, $50,000 is a lot of money. And most people in the conversation are pretty positive that Hov would laugh right in your face for picking to hang out with him instead of taking free cash.

Hope yall know when you show up to your dinner with Jay-z the first 5 mins will be him laughing at you for not taking the 💰. The other 4 mins will be you and him watching Lenny S prep his camera for the picture. Last min, the intern asking for your email to send the pic😭 — BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 (@BIGNOAH256) January 30, 2018

Y'all remember when ppl on here were saying they'd take a 15min dinner with jay z over $50000 because "the knowledge he can give me is more valuable" 😭😭😭 — #1 Horford stan (@streetsdiscip1e) January 29, 2018

“A 15 minute dinner with Jay Z could make you a millionaire” like Jay Z wasn’t gonna throw their mixtapes and business plans in the garbage on the way out. https://t.co/wa85g5YFqH — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) January 29, 2018

I’m prolly taking 50 dollars over dinner with Jay z — Devin (@VicDamone87) January 29, 2018

The fact of the matter is, though dinner with such an icon would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, someone probably isn’t gonna offer you a free $50K again in your life either. Thinking a mogul is going to give up all of his knowledge at dinner with a stranger might not be too smart, but for some fans, a few minutes with Jay Z seems priceless.

