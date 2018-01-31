News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Shines In Amazon Super Bowl Commercial [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
2018 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Cardi B is adding another job to her resume. The reality star turned rapper just landed a Super Bowl commercial for Amazon. According to XXL, the commercial will be aired during the big game and we are so happy for Cardi B.

In the commercial it begins with “Alexa” coughing and not being able to respond when people ask her questions. One of the clips is of a young man asking for directions on how to make a grilled cheese and Chef Gordan Ramsay responds by yelling at him. In another scene a boy asked “How far is Mars?” Cardi says,”How am I supposed to know? I never been there! This guy wanna go to Mars! For what? [laughs] There’s not even oxygen there.”

She returns in another scene as a man asks Alexa to play country music, but her hit song “Bodak Yellow” continues to play. The commercial is funny, hip and it looks like Amazon found a way to make it memorable. We hope this isn’t the last time we see Cardi B in a commercial.

RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]

RELATED: Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset

The Latest:

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

7 photos Launch gallery

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Continue reading Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

cardi b

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos