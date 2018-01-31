Did You Know That These Stars Dated?

Every once in a while, we all find ourselves wanting that old thing back.

Look at Stevie J — he dated Eve billions of years ago (from 1997-2001 allegedly) and he’s still in her comments checking for her.

But with her happily married life and gig as a host on “The Talk”, we know that Eve is not checking for “Steebie.” The fact that we forget they dated means that the former pitbull in a skirt did what every woman should to do after a crazy ex — glow all the way up.

Check these other stars we forgot were together and tell us who you think leveled up post break up.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: