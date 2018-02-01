MGM National Harbor Has A $75,000 Bruno Mars Inspired Drink

Bruno Mars Mars, who scored six wins at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday, recently launched a rum line called SelvaRey, which he combines with Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao and fresh lemon sour to create the 24k Cable Car cocktail available at MGM’s Felt Bar and Blossom Bar. The drink is served in a martini glass rimmed with gold flake and wrapped in a 30-inch 18K yellow gold and 36-carat Cuban link chain covered in G vs1 diamonds.

As an added bonus, anyone that splurges on this insanely luxe cocktail gets to keep a bottle of SelvaRey rum signed by the magic man himself, Bruno Mars. You’ll also have your own table-side bartender for the evening.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: