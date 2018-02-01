HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

Chrissy Teigen was swimming in Fall colors in New York City recently when she stepped out with her husband, singer John Legend for a night out on the town. The mommy-to-be with baby number two on the way, was wearing a burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble, that included a buttoned suit jacket top and a long flowing skirt that showed off her leg with a thigh high slit. Glowing and bold altogether!
@johnlegend & @chrissyteigen #dress #csiriano #chrissyteigen #red #sexy #hautecouture #couturegown #couturedress #lacedress #ballgown #bigdress #eveninggown #lorraineschwartz #grammy #jimmyfallon #streetstyle #gaga #mothermonster #hollywood #redcarpet #redcarpetfashion #fashion #fashionlove #fashiondaily #glamour #luxuryfashion #bestdressed #pregnant
She accented her look further by adding a black waist belt around her growing belly that featured a complimentary gold broach. She paired the look with black sandal heels.
Was Chrissy’s outfit on point or naught? Is this something you would rock for date night? Take a vote on her glowing look in our poll below!
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joy Villa Turns Heads At 2018 Grammys With Anti-Abortion White Dress
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?
All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us
All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us
1. She’s no Olympian. In fact, she can’t even swim.Source:Instagram 1 of 16
2. She totally crops herself out of pics when she’s having a bad hair day, or whatever.Source:Instagram 2 of 16
3. Her disdain for Donald Trump is pretty clear.Source:Instagram 3 of 16
4. She scrambles her own eggs.Source:Instagram 4 of 16
5. She keeps this Snapchat filter in heavy rotation.Source:Instagram 5 of 16
6. And she’s a total goofball.Source:Instagram 6 of 16
7. … With a potty mouth.Source:Instagram 7 of 16
8. Clearly, she’s #BeyHive.Source:Instagram 8 of 16
9. Like our pets, her dog can’t escape her madness.Source:Instagram 9 of 16
10. Or is it Chrissy who’s really suffering behind closed doors? Unclear.Source:Instagram 10 of 16
11. She makes major announcements on Instagram.Source:Instagram 11 of 16
12. We love NSYNC too.Source:Instagram 12 of 16
13. Kim Kardashian is our bestie in our head.Source:Instagram 13 of 16
14. She totally pigs out.Source:Instagram 14 of 16
15. Not all her selfies come out picture perfect.Source:Instagram 15 of 16
16. And last but not least, she’s still into the best gift ever – an Easy Bake Oven.Source:Instagram 16 of 16