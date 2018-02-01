How To Register To Vote In The DMV

You can register to vote in Virginia if you:
- Are a U.S. citizen.
- Are a Virginia resident.
- Are 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election.
- HAVE NOT BEEN:
- Judged to be mentally incompetent by a circuit court, unless your rights have been restored by the circuit court.
- Convicted of a felony, unless your rights have been restored.*
Click Here To Register To Vote In Virgina
You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a resident of Maryland.
- Be at least 16 years old.
- You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.
- NOT be:
- Convicted of buying or selling votes.
- Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency).
- Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*
*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.
In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:
- Maryland driver’s license or ID card.
- Student, employee, or military ID card.
- U.S. passport.
- A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address.
- Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.
Click To Register To Vote In Maryland
According to the BOE, to be eligible to register, you must satisfy all of the following:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a Washington, D.C. resident.
- Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election.
- Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.
- Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside D.C.
- Not be currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*
*Once you are no longer incarcerated your voting rights are automatically restored and you should re-register to vote.
Click To Register To Vote In Washington D.C.