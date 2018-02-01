How To Register To Vote In The DMV

Voter registration forms promoting citizen participation at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello on July 4, 2005 for new American Citizens being sworn in as American Citizens

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

You can register to vote in Virginia if you:

  • Are a U.S. citizen.
  • Are a Virginia resident.
  • Are 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election.
  • HAVE NOT BEEN:
    • Judged to be mentally incompetent by a circuit court, unless your rights have been restored by the circuit court.
    • Convicted of a felony, unless your rights have been restored.*

Click Here To Register To Vote In Virgina

You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a resident of Maryland.
  • Be at least 16 years old.
    • You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.
  • NOT be:
    • Convicted of buying or selling votes.
    • Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency).
    • Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.

In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:

  • Maryland driver’s license or ID card.
  • Student, employee, or military ID card.
  • U.S. passport.
  • A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address.
    • Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.

Click To Register To Vote In Maryland

According to the BOE, to be eligible to register, you must satisfy all of the following:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a Washington, D.C. resident.
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election.
  • Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.
  • Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside D.C.
  • Not be currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

*Once you are no longer incarcerated your voting rights are automatically restored and you should re-register to vote.

Click To Register To Vote In Washington D.C.

