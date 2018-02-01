How To Register To Vote In The DMV

You can register to vote in Virginia if you:

Are a U.S. citizen.

Are a Virginia resident.

Are 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election.

HAVE NOT BEEN: Judged to be mentally incompetent by a circuit court, unless your rights have been restored by the circuit court. Convicted of a felony, unless your rights have been restored.*



Click Here To Register To Vote In Virgina

You must meet the following requirements to qualify for voter registration in Maryland:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Maryland.

Be at least 16 years old. You must be 18 years old to vote in an election.

NOT be: Convicted of buying or selling votes. Disqualified to vote by a court (due to mental incompetency). Currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

be:

*Upon your release from incarceration you are eligible to vote and should re-register.

In some cases, polling places in Maryland will request identification from first-time voters. If asked to show your ID, you’ll need to one of the following:

Maryland driver’s license or ID card.

Student, employee, or military ID card.

U.S. passport.

A current utility bill or paycheck showing your name and address. Must be dated within 3 months of the Election Day.



Click To Register To Vote In Maryland

According to the BOE, to be eligible to register, you must satisfy all of the following:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Washington, D.C. resident.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside D.C.

Not be currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.*

*Once you are no longer incarcerated your voting rights are automatically restored and you should re-register to vote.

Click To Register To Vote In Washington D.C.

