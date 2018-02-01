Leslie Jones Shares Fear About Dying Alone

The dating scene isn’t easy and Leslie Jones recently opened up about her love life. According to Madame Noire, the comedian shared a message on Twitter about how hard it is to find a partner. While she normally is funny this message came straight from her heart.

Follow @TheRSMS

Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it all for” if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!! pic.twitter.com/Dla9RHD5EX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 30, 2018

She shared a picture of her working out and said, “Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it all for” if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!” Last year Jones made jokes about having a boyfriend, but it wasn’t true.

Fans of Jones began to reply back to her with words of encouragement. One said, “Leslie. I’m a minister + I can tell you that everyone dies alone,” said a commenter. “Be healthy for you. Don’t give so much power to men or objects of desire. Be your own romance. Get your own power back. I’m rooting for you.” Keep your head up Leslie Jones and love will find you.

RELATED: Eminem & Leslie Jones Give Chance The Rapper New Names [VIDEO]

RELATED: Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé & Jay-Z After SNL Taping [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Twitter Roasted BET Awards Host Leslie Jones

The Latest: