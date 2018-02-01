Is Jay-Z Trying To Open A Restaurant?

Jay-Z is a rapper, business mogul, sports agent and next up might be restaurant owner. According to E! News, he is currently securing the rights to the name “Hovino” under his S. Carter Enterprises company. It’s reported that trademark documents show that it is attached to goods and services.

The alleged restaurant doesn’t have a location or menu, but with Jay-Z securing the name he has some ideas in mind. Beyoncè and Jay-Z spend time enjoying foods from all over and the rapper is affiliated with wines and liquors. Fans might remember in 2013 where the couple went vegan, but not sure if that is the kind of business he wants to open.

Beyoncè said, “The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices.” We can’t wait to see what “Hovino” is all about.

