Is Jay-Z Trying To Open A Restaurant?

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty
is a rapper, business mogul, sports agent and next up might be restaurant owner. According to Jay-Z , he is currently securing the rights to the name “ E! News ” under his Hovino company. It’s reported that trademark documents show that it is attached to goods and services. S. Carter Enterprises
The alleged restaurant doesn’t have a location or menu, but with Jay-Z securing the name he has some ideas in mind.
and Jay-Z spend time enjoying foods from all over and the rapper is affiliated with wines and liquors. Fans might remember in 2013 where the couple went vegan, but not sure if that is the kind of business he wants to open. Beyoncè
Beyoncè said, “The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices.” We can’t wait to see what “Hovino” is all about.
RELATED: Jay-Z Explains Why He Would Have Advised Colin Kaepernick To Take A Knee [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Jay-Z’s Message Is More Of A Threat To America Than Kendrick Lamar’s [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He Tries To Defend Trump Attacking Jay-Z [VIDEO]
The Latest:
Celebrities Honor Jay-Z At Pre-GRAMMY Gala [PHOTOS]
41 photos Launch gallery
1. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
1 of 41
2. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Show
Source:Getty
2 of 41
3. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
3 of 41
4. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
4 of 41
5. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Source:Getty
5 of 41
6. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
6 of 41
7. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Show
Source:Getty
7 of 41
8. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
8 of 41
9. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
9 of 41
10. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
10 of 41
11. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
11 of 41
12. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
12 of 41
13. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Source:Getty
13 of 41
14. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
14 of 41
15. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
15 of 41
16. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
16 of 41
17. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
17 of 41
18. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
18 of 41
19. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
19 of 41
20. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
20 of 41
21. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
21 of 41
22. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
22 of 41
23. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
23 of 41
24. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
24 of 41
25. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
25 of 41
26. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Source:Getty
26 of 41
27. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Source:Getty
27 of 41
28. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
28 of 41
29. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
29 of 41
30. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
Source:Getty
30 of 41
31. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Show
Source:Getty
31 of 41
32. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
32 of 41
33. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
33 of 41
34. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
34 of 41
35. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
35 of 41
36. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
36 of 41
37. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
37 of 41
38. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Show
Source:Getty
38 of 41
39. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
39 of 41
40. Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Show
Source:Getty
40 of 41
41. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside
Source:Getty
41 of 41