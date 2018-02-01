Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At Taylor Swift’s Songwriting

Quincy Jones is an absolute legend who has produced some of the most iconic albums of all time. In a recent interview with GQ, the producer talked about a bunch of different things including working with Frank Sinatra and the fact that he apparently has 22 girlfriends. At one point in the conversation, Jones discusses modern music, and dishes out some adoration for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Drake, and Mary J. Blige.

When Quincy was asked about Taylor Swift, though, he wasn’t exactly giving out his praises. He said to GQ, “We need more songs, man. F**king songs, not hooks.” When he was asked about what might be missing from Swift’s music, Jones replied, “Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical.”

He also talks about the importance of a good song saying, “I’ll figure something out. Man, the song is the sh*t—that’s what people don’t realize. A great song can make the worst singer in the world a star. A bad song can’t be saved by the three best singers in the world. I learned that 50 years ago.”

