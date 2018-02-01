Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Music mogul Russell Simmons’ written advice has been dropped from Oprah Winfrey’s ‘The Wisdom Of Sundays’ book, The NY Times reports.

The spiritual advice book, that features guests from Oprah’s OWN show ‘Super Soul Sunday,’ featured the words of Simmons among other well known speakers and leaders.

The New York Times reached out to the book’s publisher, who confirmed the “decision to remove the pages was made jointly by Ms. Winfrey and the publisher, but declined to say when they made that choice,” according to the publication.

We previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement continues to motivate victims to come forward.

Ms. Winfrey declared ‘Times Up’ in solidarity with the movement during her empowering acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

Since the allegations were brought up against Simmons, the producer has removed himself from business properties he was associated with.

The 60-year-old maintains his innocence, declaring “not me” on a now deleted Instagram post.

SOURCE: NY TIMES

