Why A Religious Association Doesn’t Want Rihanna To Visit Senegal

Rihanna has visited many places to help out different communities. According to The Source, Rihanna will be visiting Senegal to have a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. While there they will discuss children’s education and her acting as the ambassador of the Global Partnership for Education.

Religious groups have expressed concerns though about her visitation because she is allegedly involved with the Illuminati. They say, “No to Freemasonry and Homosexuality.” These allegations have been around for quite a long time and all she wants to do is help out children.

If Rihanna partners with this program she will help developing countries raise money to get education to millions of children. Last year she traveled to Malawi and donated to schoolgirls to get school. We hope Rihanna continues to give back to places in need.

