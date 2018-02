Black Man Puts Old Navy On Blast After Racist Encounter [VIDEO]

James Conley III has been to Old Navy many times, but recently while there was racially profiled. Conley posted a video on Facebook claiming that workers at the store accused him of stealing the jacket he wore. The incident occurred at the Jordan Creek Town Center.

According to BET, he said, “I was accused that I didn’t pay for my blue bubble jacket that I got for Christmas that I wore into the store. As I was checking out to purchase some hoodies, I was asked if I wanted to also purchase the jacket that I was wearing.” Even after saying that the employees still wanted to scan the tag inside of the jacket to double check it was purchased.

Conley said, “Once she confirmed that I was telling the truth (after watching the tape) she never came back out to apologize to me nor did the store manager.” The customer is now being represented by Brandon Brown and Alfredo Parrish law firm. Brown said, “We have already sent out preservation demand letters and we plan on investigating into this case.” Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy released a statement saying, “Employees who violate the company’s prohibition on profiling will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.”

