Is LeBron James Headed To The Warriors?

LeBron James came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but fans might be disappointed once again if he decides to leave. According to Complex, James could head to the Warriors to play for them next season. The topic began trending on Twitter and fans don’t know what to think about it.
If the Warriors are able to free up a certain amount of money to offer him the max amount for his contract he could possibly go to the team. James could possibly play with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. He might even take a meeting with a team to discuss this possibility.
A trade deal with the Cavaliers involving players, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala would have to happen to get LeBron. We’ve seen crazy trade deal happen within the NBA over the past couple of years so this could possibly happen. Do you think LeBron James will go to the Warriors?
