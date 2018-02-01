Jordin Sparks Loses Her Step-Sister And Several Loved Ones Within A Week

Jordin Sparks should be filled with joy because she is expecting her baby boy soon, but recently lost several loved ones. According to The Black Loop, Sparks lost her 16-year-old step-sister, little cousin and fellow “American Idol” alum Leah LaBelle as well as her husband Rasual Butler in a car accident. The singer opened up about the tragic events on Instagram.

Sparks said, “Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I’m in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone’s day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever. Find Miles and hug him for me. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don’t ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers. #unicornsdontdie#sicklecellsux.”

Sparks is expecting her first child in a few months with her husband and has been working on new music. This is such a hard time for the singer and her family. We will continue to keep them in our prayers.

