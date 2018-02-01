February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly Excited About The End Of January

Hello February! Is it just us, or does it feel like January lasted longer than all of 2017.
Some of us aren’t excited about the responsibilities that come with the first of the month:
But others feel like January 2018 was a lifetime in itself:
https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/959092268987834369
Are you team “Thank God January is done!” or “Ugh, it’s the first of the month?”
Hit the flip for more “January Is Over/Finally February” celebrations.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours