February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly Excited About The End Of January

Hello February! Is it just us, or does it feel like January lasted longer than all of 2017.

Someone needs to throw a “Finally, January is over” party tonight. Cuz, wtf. — Nia Riley (@NiaNRiley) February 1, 2018

Some of us aren’t excited about the responsibilities that come with the first of the month:

Y'all wanted January to be over soooo bad now rent is due again. — Octavia (@SweetxChills) January 31, 2018

But others feel like January 2018 was a lifetime in itself:

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/959092268987834369

After 3 long and painful years, January is finally over — Allie (@alliecatjoi) February 1, 2018

Are you team “Thank God January is done!” or “Ugh, it’s the first of the month?”

Hit the flip for more “January Is Over/Finally February” celebrations.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: