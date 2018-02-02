News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Octavia Spencer To Boy Out A Movie Theater For Kids To See “Black Panther”

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
2018 Sundance Film Festival - Sloane Panel: Ways Of Seeing

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Octavia Spencer always has a special gift in store when certain movies come out. According to Huffington Post, the actress announced that she was going to buy out a screening of the Marvel film “Black Panther” in an underserved community in Mississippi. Spencer believes that certain communities are overlooked and she wants them to have the opportunity to see it.

On Instagram she said, “I will be in [Mississippi] when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned.”

Last year for her film “Hidden Figures” she bought out a screening of it in Los Angeles. She said, “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come.” “Black Panther” comes out on February 16th and we can’t wait to see it.

RELATED: Octavia Spencer Paid More After Talking To Jessica Chastain About What Black Actresses Really Make [VIDEO]

RELATED: Octavia Spencer & LeBron James Team Up For Madam C.J. Walker TV Series

RELATED: Octavia Spencer On “Hidden Figures” Co-Star Taraji P. Henson: “Glad To Be Your Wing Woman”

The Latest:

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stars Were Shining Bright At The “Black Panther” Premiere [PHOTOS]

Stars Were Shining Bright At The "Black Panther" Premiere [PHOTOS]

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos