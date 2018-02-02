Octavia Spencer To Boy Out A Movie Theater For Kids To See “Black Panther”

Octavia Spencer always has a special gift in store when certain movies come out. According to Huffington Post, the actress announced that she was going to buy out a screening of the Marvel film “Black Panther” in an underserved community in Mississippi. Spencer believes that certain communities are overlooked and she wants them to have the opportunity to see it.

Follow @TheRSMS

On Instagram she said, “I will be in [Mississippi] when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned.”

Last year for her film “Hidden Figures” she bought out a screening of it in Los Angeles. She said, “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come.” “Black Panther” comes out on February 16th and we can’t wait to see it.

RELATED: Octavia Spencer Paid More After Talking To Jessica Chastain About What Black Actresses Really Make [VIDEO]

RELATED: Octavia Spencer & LeBron James Team Up For Madam C.J. Walker TV Series

RELATED: Octavia Spencer On “Hidden Figures” Co-Star Taraji P. Henson: “Glad To Be Your Wing Woman”

The Latest: