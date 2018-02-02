The Game Having A Hard Time Grieving The Loss Of His Father

Almost two weeks ago The Game went on social media to talk about the death of his father, George Taylor. The rapper has always had an off and on relationship with him, but still managed to spend quality time before he died. There is still no word on how he passed, but The Game posted another photo of them sharing his feelings.

According to VIBE, he said, “I’m usually the STRONGEST person I know… but this one is really breaking me down. I miss you dad .” In another post he mentioned, “Dear Dad: As Friday draws closer & we prepare to lay you to rest…The emptiness left in your absence is eating away at my soul & no matter where I go, the pain follows…. lead me to the light & strengthen me as I was not prepared for your departure .” His father was 65 when he passed and we will continue to keep his family in our prayers.

