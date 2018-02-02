Was Quavo Involved In A Fight After The Grammys?

The Grammys were held this past weekend in NYC and celebrities gathered for this amazing event. According to TMZ, Quavo of Migos allegedly got into a little trouble after the award show. Reports state that he beat up Eric the Jeweler.

A report from the NYPD claims that Eric and Migos were partying at 1Oak and the two began to smack talk over money. Quavo allegedly owes the famous jeweler money and that’s why it turned physical. Eric mentioned to the cops that Quavo wasn’t the only person that was hitting him.

Witnesses say that it wasn’t Offset or Takeoff, but two other unknown men. Eric left the club and had injuries to the face. His $30,000 chain was also missing after the fight. Eric filed a robbery report and officers now want to talk to other members of the group. We will keep you updated on this story.

