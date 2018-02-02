Kevin Hart Gave Tiffany Haddish $300 When She First Started In The Business

Kevin Hart called in to the Quincy Harris Show with K. Foxx to talk about his Eagles. K. Foxx asked him if Tiffany Haddish ever paid him back the $300 he gave her years ago. While he has nothing but love and admiration for Tiffany, he does want his money back from Quincy!
Listen below:
More From The #QHMS
- Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?
- Is the TV Show Martin Up Next For A Reboot?
DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!
30 photos Launch gallery
DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!
1. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 1 of 30
2. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 2 of 30
3. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 3 of 30
4. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 4 of 30
5. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 5 of 30
6. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 6 of 30
7. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 7 of 30
8. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 8 of 30
9. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 9 of 30
10. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 10 of 30
11. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 11 of 30
12. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 12 of 30
13. DL Hughley & Jasmine Sanders Visit Philadelphia!Source:R1 Digital 13 of 30
14. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 14 of 30
15. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 15 of 30
16. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 16 of 30
17. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 17 of 30
18. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 18 of 30
19. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 19 of 30
20. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 20 of 30
21. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 21 of 30
22. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 22 of 30
23. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 23 of 30
24. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 24 of 30
25. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 25 of 30
26. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 26 of 30
27. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 27 of 30
28. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 28 of 30
29. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 29 of 30
30. DL HughleySource:R1 Digital 30 of 30
comments – Add Yours