Kevin Hart Gave Tiffany Haddish $300 When She First Started In The Business

Men's Fitness Game Changers Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kevin Hart called in to the Quincy Harris Show with K. Foxx to talk about his Eagles. K. Foxx asked him if Tiffany Haddish ever paid him back the $300 he gave her years ago. While he has nothing but love and admiration for Tiffany, he does want his money back from Quincy!

