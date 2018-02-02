News & Gossip
‘Human Uber’ Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level

Ever wish you could stay in bed and send someone else in your place?

NYmag reports:

The tech, known as ChameleonMask, “uses a real human as a surrogate for another remote user. To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice.” It looks, to be sure, extremely natural and not unsettling.

According to Rekimoto, “Our pilot study confirmed that people could regard the masked person as a right person.” The developers also tested cosplaying as an anime character in real life.

