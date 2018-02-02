‘Human Uber’ Could Take Virtual Reality To Next Level

NYmag reports:
The tech, known as ChameleonMask, “uses a real human as a surrogate for another remote user. To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice.” It looks, to be sure, extremely natural and not unsettling.
According to Rekimoto, “Our pilot study confirmed that people could regard the masked person as a right person.” The developers also tested cosplaying as an anime character in real life.
Learn more below:
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours