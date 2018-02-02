Entertainment
Priceless! See What Happens When These Kids Find Out They’re Going To See ‘Black Panther’

The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta just made a bunch of kids’ feel like real life superheroes.

The non-profit middle school surprised the entire student body with a trip to see Black Panther, along with a day of cultural classes, African dancers and historical lessons. The kids’ reactions were priceless.

 

The moment we found out we are going to see #blackpanther

A post shared by Ron Clark (@mrronclark) on

 

This is a perfect depiction of how most of us will be pulling up to the movie theaters on February 16th.

 

