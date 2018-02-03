Former Temptations Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of The Temptations, has passed away.

Motown has lost one of its original artists.

According to Rolling Stone, Dennis died Thursday night in Chicago due to complications from meningitis.

While he wasn’t the original lead singer of the Temptations, Dennis joined in 1968. He was the voice behind such classics as I Can’t Get Next To You and Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.

Dennis was part of the Temptations rotating lineup, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the group in 1989. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy along with The Temptations in 2013.

Dennis would have been 75 on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Suffering Major Heart Attack

Legendary Singer And Actress Della Reese Dead

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Also On 93.9 WKYS: