Is A “Men In Black” Spin Off Happening?

So many reboots and spin offs of some of our favorite shows and movies are coming out. Just this week, Tisha Campbell-Martin spoke about a “Martin” reboot happening and fans are pretty excited about it. According The Source, F. Gary Gray will be working on a “Men In Black” spin off.
The first three films featured Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, but they won’t be returning. At one point Sony was going to combine “Men In Black” and “21 Jump Street,” but decided to do something different. The cast will have new characters and one of them will be a woman most likely. “Men In Black” spin off is set to be released in the summer of 2019.
