Tank Shows Off His Body And Morning Routine [VIDEO]

Tank is apart of the hit show “BET’s Mancave” show where they discuss different topics. In an exclusive video the singer takes fans around for his morning ritual. While we all might think Tank wakes up looking the way he does, he has several people that help him achieve his look.
According to BET, when the singer walks in he looks to see what he will be wearing for the show. He then goes to get his haircut and let fans in on a small secret on grooming. In the video he walks around shirtless to show his other co-host about pushups, but just flaunts his body. We hope they can show us some more behind the scene looks at what goes down before the show.
RELATED: Tank Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Zena Foster
RELATED: Cast Of “BET’s Mancave” Talks About When It’s Okay To Cry [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Former Eagles Receiver Jason Avant Talks Super Bowl, Terrell Owens, + Tom Brady {Exclusive}
- Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens Voted Into The NFL Hall Of Fame
- Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far Trying To Teach His Kid A Lesson?
- THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper Working With This Major Artist
- Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K
- Man Credited For Launching Halle and Taraji’s Career, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actresses Of Color
- Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Educators In This Political Climate
- Watch: Vintage Omarosa Gets Dragged On Fox News For Crying Racism
- Justin Timberlake Leaves Surprises For Fans At Target [VIDEO]
- Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black Panther’ And They Will Fail