Justin Timberlake Leaves Surprises For Fans At Target [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake is getting ready to perform at the Super Bowl game this weekend, but he decided to do something special for fans in Minnesota. According to Kare 11, the singer posted a video of him signing several vinyl copies of his new album, “Man of the Woods.” He told fans to get to Target now because the manager would be giving them away only if they knew the magic word.
While shopping Timberlake said, “I’m doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks – my kid loves them, got fruity pebbles – because I love them, got Reese’s Pieces – shout out to E.T. the movie.” He then told fans, “The code word is Aardvark, I don’t know why, just sounds like a great word.”
Besides shopping in Target the singer also hosted a listening party at Paisley Park, dined at Manny’s and celebrated his birthday while rehearsing for the big show. We hope his lucky fans enjoy the special gift he left for them.
