THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper Working With This Major Artist

Today is India Love’s 22nd birthday — the young Instagram model from Los Angeles — and what better way to celebrate social media fame and making it past 21 these days than to drop a rap song.
And for those who didn’t know, this was my First song EVER recorded ever in my life.. @iamwill sat me down about a year or so ago from today and told me he wanted me to try something new.. something out of the box and fresh. I didn’t hesitate one bit. I remained patient. Trusted his vision and followed his guidance along the way. Thank you so much for believing in me & allowing me to show the world the Visual Artist I really am.
Yes, India Love is now a rapper and recently dropped her first song featuring Will.I.AM entitled “Loco.”
I’ve never been afraid to try new things .. Never have I been one to be put into just one category Never want to limit myself in being able to express myself In any capacity And , I was told that creativity is simply intelligence at Play ….. Here’s a little something that I’ve been playing around with in the studio Just wanted to share❤️🙏🏽 blessed to have someone like @iamwill as my mentor and guide along the way
Folks on social media had a lot to say about Love’s new career change.
