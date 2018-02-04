Shut It Down! Sheila E. Confirms That There Will Be No Prince Hologram During Super Bowl Halftime Show

With rumors swirling that Justin Timberlake was going to use a hologram of Prince during his Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sheila E. was clear: That’s not happening.

After expressing disgust about the rumor, on Saturday the iconic drummer revealed on social media that she spoke to JT over the phone and the hologram of her dear friend is a no-go.

“Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram,” she tweeted.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

However, it’s not clear if JT was ever planning on having the hologram or if Sheila E. talked him out of it. Either way, Black Twitter rejoiced when they heard the news that this wasn’t happening:

Sheila E. outchea saving lives. THANK YOU. https://t.co/OI2VKCytUo — April (@ReignOfApril) February 4, 2018

Sheila E, calms down Black Twitter before all hell breaks loose…. https://t.co/7wfUBeaXCQ — Mike Kincaide (@mikekincaide) February 4, 2018

I love Sheila E. She said NOW HOLD TF UP and got to the bottom of things 😭💕 — JT – Lil Aloe Pup (@jtbtweetin) February 4, 2018

Prince considered posthumous performances through virtual reality tech to be “demonic.” Timberlake won’t be “honoring” him. It is a violation, and as others have noted, an apt metaphor for how black art is regurgitated for predominantly white audiences. https://t.co/382aP2OI3Z — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 3, 2018

According to Billboard, Prince had expressed in the past his disdain with using holograms of deceased artists during concerts. They pointed to a 1998 interview with Guitar World, where was asked if he would ever be interested in performing with an artist from the past via this digital editing.

“Certainly not. That’s the most demonic thing imaginable,” he said.

“Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon.”

BEAUTIES: Do you think a Prince hologram would have been wrong? Also, do you plan on watching the Super Bowl?

