Kobe Bryant reps Philly hard. As does Will Smith. As does Kevin Hart and other Philly natives. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl. And the city’s celebs and (citizens) had one hell of a party.

Kobe Bryant

Will Smith

Kevin Hart

Bruh Kevin Hart is drunk as F pic.twitter.com/4pwQOH33qK — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) February 5, 2018

NBA All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns

.@KarlTowns just LOST IT after that Eagles turnover pic.twitter.com/tdnNyDrC26 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid

Fans Going Crazy

More than 10,000 Eagles fans storm the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate their team’s first Super Bowl victory. https://t.co/xwSA5cIhkK #SB52 pic.twitter.com/dwsnKurKDY — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2018

Eagles fans jumping off the tope of poles like they are Jeff Hardy pic.twitter.com/m1qzkWuMyW — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

