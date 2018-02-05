Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black Plumage For New York Magazine

Hip-Hop Queen Mary J. Blige is off to a strong start this year. She received critical acclaim for her role in the Netflix hit, Mudbound and recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The songstress keeps the steam going by being on the latest cover of New York Magazine.

Mary totally served old Hollywood glamour, in this all black Quentin Veron gown, showing off her toned melanin thigh in the high cut slit. The shoulders and waist were accented with black shiny feathers while the stunning Bulgari necklace added societal class to her look. Gorgeous!

Talking about her recent ups and downs with the magazine, it was her role as sharecropper Florence Jackson in Mudbound that made her reflect on who she is in terms of beauty and strength. She told New York Magazine, “I wear wigs, I wear bob wigs, and I had to completely strip down to my own natural hair texture, which I’ve always been afraid of. Dee stripped me down all the way to what I truly am, and people were complimenting me. People were saying how beautiful I was. I didn’t know I was that beautiful for real. You understand what I’m saying? I didn’t know that.”

Well, with that knowledge comes power. And Mary continues to carry both her beauty and power gracefully. She states, “I learned that I’m a really powerful woman. I mean, other than just being Mary J. Blige, the superstar, I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”

Continue being the beautiful person that you are, Mary! Read more of what she has to say here.

