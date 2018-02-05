MODELMONDAY: Sabina Karlsson’s Red Curls And Hot Curves Bring A Fresh Spin To The Plus Size Industry

“I’ve had many big moments among jobs I’ve booked throughout my career, but the biggest would be my transition into the body I have today. When I accepted myself, that’s when my career started blossoming even more.” – Sabina Karlsson

Sabina Karlsson is a stunning plus size model who has grown to love every inch of her body. Modeling since the age of 4, Sabina had learned the tricks of the trade, especially when it came to keeping a straight-sized figure. But once the curves started kicking in while in her late teens, Sabina had a decision to make and she put her health and happiness first before anything else.

Agency: JAG Models

Claim to Fame: Sabina was discovered at a hair salon at age 4 and has been modeling ever since.

Instagram: @thesabinakarlsson

In a 2016 essay for Elle Magazine, she talked about her major transition from smaller sizes to her natural curvy size in 2010, “I knew that I wanted to model, but I knew I couldn’t do it as a straight-sized model anymore.” However, the new change didn’t come without challenges. While she was able to land certain gigs, the demand for curvy models wasn’t there when she made the switch. Nevertheless, in 2015, she was able to get featured in Lane Bryant and appeared in Vogue. She’s also been featured in Glamour and Teen Vogue.

Now that she has steady success in the growing popularity of the plus size industry, Sabina is looking for just one more thing in order for the picture to be complete. “More inclusivity”, she told The Mic in 2017. Especially during fashion week. Like her other colleagues, Sabina wants to see more color and definitely more curves.

The curves aren’t going away anytime soon. Let’s keep this curvy chick on our radar in future runways.

