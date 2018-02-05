Why T.I. Clapped Back At Raven-Symonè

T.I. is never scared to share his feelings and thoughts on social media. Recently, Raven-Symonè made some comments about a picture of Jay-Z, T.I. and some other artist during a pre-Grammy party. According to Rolling Out, the actress after making the comments deleted the post, but people were able to still see screenshots of it.

Symonè said, “A group of so-called ‘successful’ Black men (minus Khalid [sic] racially) who became rich and famous from perpetuating the worst Black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the whole planet like drug dealing, pimping, murdering other Black men and disrespecting Black women. I know, making observations is being a hater. Cheers.” After that people began dragging her on social media, but T.I. had something important to tell her.

The rapper posted a picture of a quote by Oscar Wilde that said, “Every Saint has a past & Every Sinner has a future.” With that he wrote to her, “@ravensymone Our sins ain’t no greater than yours ma’am. The air must be thin as hell up there on that high horse you sittin on. Somebody please let me know…WTF up wit shawty?” Symonè mentioned later that even though the post is gone she stands behind what she said. What are your thoughts?

