Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him From Acting A Fool

“To the guy who put his hand on my chest when I was trying to bum-rush the stage, you did a good job.”

Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

In celebration of his hometown Eagles’ first Super Bowl win, Philly-native Kevin Hart stayed lit until the break of dawn on the live broadcast of the game and on Instagram Live.

Below, he saluted the security guard who stopped him from acting a fool on stage:

“To the guy who put his hand on my chest when I was trying to bum-rush the stage, you did a good job — because I would have acted a fool.”

Hit page two to see how Kev and wife Eniko saved Tiffany Haddish from her Groupon seats at the big game.

