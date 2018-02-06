Nas Reminds Fans Why He’s One Of The Greatest Rappers Alive [VIDEO]

Nearly 24 years ago Nas gave us the “Illmatic” album. It is known as a classic hip-hop album that showed off his amazing rap talent. According to Revolt, Nas was recently honored by the New York City’s mayor’s office and then delivered a concert like we’ve never seen before.
He put a twist on the classic “Illmatic” album by rapping with the National Symphony Orchestra. The performance was in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center. He performed “It Aint’t Hard to Tell,” N.Y. State of Mine” and more.
During his performance the rapper said, “Thank you for giving me 20 years of your ears.” Watch the performance and let us know your thoughts of it. We wonder if more rappers will do unforgettable performances like this.
