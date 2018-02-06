Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Running For Office

Rachel Crooks name might sound very familiar. Crooks is one of the several women that have accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment. According to Vice News, she as well as other women have announced that their running for office.
Crooks spoke out and claimed that while working in Trump Tower in 2005 he kissed her without permission. She shared her story right before the election and is now running for state legislature in Ohio. Crooks said, “I think my voice should have been heard then, and I’ll still fight for it to be heard now. Americans are really upset with politics as usual, and I want to be a voice for them.”
Crooks has support from the Ohio’s Democratic party and so many others. If she wins she will go against two-term Republican Rep. Bill Reineke. We wish Rachel Crooks the best of luck.
