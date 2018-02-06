How Birdman Lost Almost $100,000 To A Philadelphia Rapper

The Philadelphia Eagles are the Super Bowl LII champions and fans are excited. A lot of people bet money on the game and according to Complex, Birdman lost close to $100,000. On Instagram, Birdman announced that he made a bet on the Patriots with Philadelphia rapper AR-Ab.
The bet increased to over $200,000, but many don’t know if that was the final amount. After the game AR-Ab posted a picture with a lot of money in his lap. He said, “Aye @birdman5star E A G L E S @philadelphiaeagles.”
Birdman has made other bets like this in the past. In 2012 he bet five million dollars on the Patriots before they went against the Giants. That year the Giants won, but Birdman revealed it wasn’t a real bet. We hope AR-Ab gets his money from the rapper.
