J Cole Donates $10,000 To Baltimore Organization

One time for J. Cole! The “Crooked Smile” rapper just donated to Baltimore through Colin Kaepernick’s “Million Dollar Pledge to charity.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Kaepernick has called on his friends to help give back to undeserved neighborhoods. J Cole chose to donate his $10,000 to grassroots organization, Leaders Of A Beautiful Struggle.

Adam Jackson, CEO of ‘LBS’ said he “completely freaked out. I was like ‘What?!’,” when he found out that Cole was going to donate to his organization.

Peep the video of Colin Karpernick sharing the news of J Cole’s donation.

.@JColeNC & I been friends for years and he's supported me from jump. He makes Incredible music 4 the soul that uplifts. Thank you, J, 4 donating $10k 2 @LBSBaltimore & #milliondollarpledge #10for10 #encore – More @ https://t.co/aK6dK9NZZA! pic.twitter.com/C7sTCEqnM7 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 2, 2018

