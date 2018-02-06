The DMV
Jermaine Dupri To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Congratulations are in order to So So Def’s head honcho, Jermaine Dupri. It has been announced that he will be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame.Over the years, JD has written songs for Bow Wow, Mariah Carey, Usher, Alicia Keys and more.

Jermaine Dupri posted his reaction to finding out being inducted.

Jermaine Dupri becomes the second rap act to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Jay Z was inducted last year. Along with Dupri, John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Allee Willis, Bill Anderson, and Steve Dorff will make into the 2018 class.

Congratulations JD!

