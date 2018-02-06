Coko Clemons, Lead Singer Of SWV, Announces Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage

After 15 years of marriage, my husband and I have decided to call it quits. Our fairytale has come to an end. I’ll definitely miss him! But life goes on and I have to make the best of it.

After 15 years of marriage, my husband and I have decided to call it quits. Our fairytale has come to an end. I’ll definitely miss him! But life goes on and I have to make the best of it.