Coko Clemons, Lead Singer Of SWV, Announces Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage

After 15 years of marriage Coco Clemons and her husband of 15 years have decided to call it quits. She shared the news on her personal website.
We always thought we’d be together forever! Through the good, the bad, the ugly, the ups and the downs…we’d still be married. But, things don’t always work out the way we plan or hope.
After 15 years of marriage, my husband and I have decided to call it quits. Our fairytale has come to an end. I’ll definitely miss him! But life goes on and I have to make the best of it.I wish him all the best in his future. I pray that he will lack nothing! For the sake of our son we will do our best to co-parent. We’re not enemies, we’re just two people that fell out of love.Life after divorce kind of scares me, but I have to be strong for myself and my son. God got me and I’m surrounded by a great group of family and friends that hold me down. My Village!! I am blessed and highly favored!!❤️READY FOR MY NEXT!!!👑💖
