University of Miami Student Shares What It Was Like To Receive $50k From Drake

Drake pulled up in Miami for his God Plan video shoot and gave out lots of cash.

After donating $25,000 and OVO-designed uniforms to Miami Senior High School yesterday, he gave $50K to one special University Of Miami student.

The student, Destiny James, celebrated the news on Instagram by posting an image and video of herself and Drizzy. “This happened today,” she said. “I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments.”

