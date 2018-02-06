Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a young scout who was photographed selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary broke any rules–but most people just think the little girl is an absolutely genius. Officials were trying to talk to her family, because she was in a commercial area which is not allowed.

Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the Girl Scout on Friday outside a shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana, while inviting customers to come get some cookies. The girl is proudly clutching boxes of cookies outside the front doors of the dispensary, which was shared all over the internet after posted.

Urbn Leaf founder Will Senn said that the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon, but he likes to support local fundraising efforts. He joked, “Cannabis is now legal in California and a direct result of that is the munchies a lot of times.”

The photo drew a lot of criticism, with a few people being against a child photographed outside a dispensary. Beside those few, most people on social media were completely impressed with the idea. Check out those reactions below:

Girl Scouts sell their cookies outside stores in Texas all the time, and especially near pharmacies like Walgreens. Does San Diego have different rules? If so, why? — Urikslargda (@Urikslargda) February 6, 2018

Senior level executive on the rise — Dani (@dsayegh21) February 6, 2018

Weed is legal. Why is that any different from selling outside the supermarkets? — Kat Capps ❄️ (@KatCapps) February 6, 2018

Agreed! And if the Girl Scout Cookie Selling Manual has a section on marijuana dispensaries, I would like to meet the creators of that &find out if they would like to run for a seat in Congress, we need that attention to detail in more influential roles than a non profit cookies https://t.co/YSU8PoH6zw — Anna Stumpf (@astumpf) February 6, 2018

Even if she did, whatever. She’s clearly a sharp cat. She’ll be fine. Hire her. Forward thinker. https://t.co/nan1asVbvE — Adam Amin (@adamamin) February 6, 2018

