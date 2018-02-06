Entertainment
School Let Out Is Lit For This Young Girl Dancer

She teams up and drops some heat.

Schoolchildren running to schoolbus

Source: Beau Lark/Corbis/VCG / Getty

While some kids might be heading straight home after a day of school work, talented dancer Dior Christian Forbes is dropping videos to show off her moves.

She gets some assistance from international dancer Skip and the results are straight fire.

Watch Dior and Skip represent for New Orleans bounce culture below, and continue to keep them on your radar. They might end up on your favorite daytime talk show.

