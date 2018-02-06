Watch This Brilliant Teenage Cellist Pay Homage To Bob Marley

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks
1. 1990: Tatyana leans in for a photo with Will Smith and Quincy Jones.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. 1992: Tatyana gets all colorful for the Fifth Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Tatyana and Kimberly Ali show off their super sweet smiles.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Simply beautiful in 1994.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. And SO Ashley Banks.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Ashley Banks and her curly locks were made for the camera.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Ms. Ali in blue.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Fresh-faced Tatyana back in 1995.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Tatyana shows off her '90s style in '96.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Gorgeous.Source:Getty 10 of 10
