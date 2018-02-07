Join Quicksilva, Danni Starr & DJ 5’9 At DTLR (1060 Brentwood Road NE Washington, DC 20018) for The Fam In The Morning Shoe & Sock Drive. Please bring new or gently used shoes or a pair of socks to give to the less fortunate.

All and any donation is needed, so make sure you slide though DTLR to give to those in need.