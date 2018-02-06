Photos
Mary J. Blige Attends The Oscar Nominee Luncheon Wearing Head To Toe Winter White

Hello Beautiful Staff
Mudbound actress Mary J. Blige attended the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills, California. Blige, 47, gave us a head-to-toe winter white outfit on the red carpet.

Styled by Law Roach, whose celebrity clients also include Zendaya and Celine Dion, put Blige in a Tom Ford top and skirt. Roach finished off the look with Le Silla boots. Expect to see corset belts more frequently this year. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, loves this Byron Lars Beauty Mark Multi Textured Elastic Corset Belt ($340.00 at ByronLarsBeautyMark.com).

Mary stuck with blonde tresses and a glossy nude lip. She had a bronze-brown eye and looked natural on the red carpet. The nude lip trend is sticking around! She wore delicate and large earrings and rings to accessorize her look.

Congratulations to Mary. J. Blige on her well-deserved nomination! Beauties, what do you think of her look?

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D'Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

