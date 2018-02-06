Lupita Nyong’o And Michael B. Jordan Look Like Black Royalty In South Korea

The Black Panther cast traveled to Seoul, South Korea for the Asia premiere. One thing that has been noticeable is the fantastic fashion the cast has been bringing to each premiere. Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan were photographed showing some serious chemistry (and even better style) on the red carpet.

The two looked sooo good!

Nyong’o looked like a modern-day queen wearing a metallic Ralph & Russo Spring 2018 dress. The dress fit her skin perfectly and highlighted her gorgeous skin! She paired the look with Olgana shoes.

She wore her hair in a tressed crown, accented with metallic wiring around her tall afro. She wore bright red lipstick to complete the look. Gorgeous! Nyong’o was styled by Micaela Erlanger who also styles Common, Meryl Streep and more.

Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan didn’t disappoint. He looked dapper in Joseph Abboud Spring 2018 RTW. This deep navy suit is tailored perfectly to the actor. Jordan was styled by Jeff Kim.

The two co-stars were friendly on the red carpet, looking unbelievable together! Beauties, are you feeling their looks? Tell us in the comment section.

