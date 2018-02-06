Old Navy Fires Three Employees After Allegedly Racial Profiling Customer

James Conley III went into an Old Navy store and was accused of stealing the jacket he wore in there. Conley recorded the entire ordeal and posted it on Facebook. According to Des Moines Register, the video not only sparked outrage, but was shared on social media over 148,000 times.
The store was closed for one day for an investigation. Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy released a statement and said, “Earlier this week an Old Navy customer, James Conley III, had an unacceptable experience in our Jordan Creek, Iowa store. The situation was a violation of our policies and values, and we apologize to both Mr. Conley and to those we’ve disappointed. All of our customers deserve to be treated with respect. Following a thorough investigation of the incident, three employees who were involved have been terminated. We take this matter – and every conversation around equality – very seriously. Old Navy is committed to ensuring that our stores are an environment where everyone feels welcome.”
The three employees since the incident have been fired. Conley filed a lawsuit and has spoken out about what he experienced at the store. We will keep you updated on this story.
