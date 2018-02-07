Why Drake Went Back To High School [VIDEO]

Imagine walking in school and seeing Drake pass by? According to Complex, students at Miami Senior High School were surprised to find out that the rapper would be shooting his “God’s Plan” video at their school. Many don’t know why Drake picked that particular location, but it was the perfect backdrop for his new single.
@champagnepapi , THE Drake, came to my job today and filmed his music video for “God’s Plan”. So happy to have been so close to him. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be so close to one of your top favorite rappers. His guards pulled me out of the student mosh pit and then he asked “You good?” Yes Drake, I’m good 😍 Said to take a selfie with him and JUST when we were about to take one most pit began again and no selfie :( Drake you owe me a selfie!!!! 😍❤️ He’s pretty patient and sweet to have done this for our school. Wish I could’ve talked to him a bit. Very appreciative to him for the donation to our school! #drake #champagnepapi #champagnemami #6god
On Twitter the rapper posted a video of him rapping while the crowd screamed for him. Drake was wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. t-shirt and dancing as they shot scenes for the video. In another video a drone captures him at another angle and it seems that everyone including the teachers really enjoyed this experience.
RELATED: Drake Threatens To Beat Up Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Danni’s Dish: Tokyo Toni To The Kardashians – “Don’t Forget About Dream”
- Super Bowl Champs! Fans Rejoice On The Streets After The Eagles Victory!
- You Can Spread The Flu By Breathing Via The University Of Maryland
- Weather Related Closings For The DMV (Updated List)
- Jim Jones Calls Out L.A. Fitness After Allegedly Being Racially Profiled [VIDEO]
- Rest In Power: Iconic Black Lives Matter Activist Is Killed In New Orleans
- Why Drake Went Back To High School [VIDEO]
- Black History Month Profile: Taraji P. Henson
- The Top 5 Report with Meko The Boss and Dj Sixth Sense 2-7-18
- Dj Sixth Sense Does The #ForThe Challenge 2-7-18