News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why Drake Went Back To High School [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Judy Eddy-WENN / WENN

Imagine walking in school and seeing Drake pass by? According to Complex, students at Miami Senior High School were surprised to find out that the rapper would be shooting his “God’s Plan” video at their school. Many don’t know why Drake picked that particular location, but it was the perfect backdrop for his new single.

 

On Twitter the rapper posted a video of him rapping while the crowd screamed for him. Drake was wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. t-shirt and dancing as they shot scenes for the video. In another video a drone captures him at another angle and it seems that everyone including the teachers really enjoyed this experience.

RELATED: Drake Threatens To Beat Up Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Drake

21 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Drake

Continue reading Star Transformation: Drake

Star Transformation: Drake

From a humble start on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' to a highly successful career in Hip Hop, Drake is living a true Hollywood story. See him over the years in our latest Star Transformation.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos