Why Drake Went Back To High School [VIDEO]

Imagine walking in school and seeing Drake pass by? According to Complex, students at Miami Senior High School were surprised to find out that the rapper would be shooting his “God’s Plan” video at their school. Many don’t know why Drake picked that particular location, but it was the perfect backdrop for his new single.

Drake today at Miami Senior High School in Miami shooting a video for “God’s Plan”. pic.twitter.com/S0tyP7xCmk — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 5, 2018

Follow @TheRSMS

On Twitter the rapper posted a video of him rapping while the crowd screamed for him. Drake was wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. t-shirt and dancing as they shot scenes for the video. In another video a drone captures him at another angle and it seems that everyone including the teachers really enjoyed this experience.

RELATED: Drake Threatens To Beat Up Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: