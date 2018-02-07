Quincy Jones Is Out Here Spilling All The Legendary Tea

Quincy Jones is like the uncle who’s been around for years of family drama and he just sits on the tea waiting for the right time to spill it.
On Wednesday, the legend literally told all, and them some, in a new interview with Vulture magazine. In the candid convo, QJ revealed many things we didn’t even know we needed — like the fact that he once dated Ivanka Trump, he knows who killed JFK and how he thought The Beatles were trash.
Check out some of the highlights from Jones’ scorching hot interview.
On Marlon Brando Having Sex With Marvin Gaye
On Dating Ivanka Trump
On Michael Jackson Being A Thief
Hit the flip for more from Quincy “Draco” Jones.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours