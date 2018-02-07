Quincy Jones Is Out Here Spilling All The Legendary Tea

Quincy Jones is like the uncle who’s been around for years of family drama and he just sits on the tea waiting for the right time to spill it.

On Wednesday, the legend literally told all, and them some, in a new interview with Vulture magazine. In the candid convo, QJ revealed many things we didn’t even know we needed — like the fact that he once dated Ivanka Trump, he knows who killed JFK and how he thought The Beatles were trash.

Quincy Jones: MJ was greedy, the Beatles trash, Marlon Brando and Marvin Gaye were smashing. Mob killed JFK. Clinton’s still evil. pic.twitter.com/prvbezKZpN — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 7, 2018

Check out some of the highlights from Jones’ scorching hot interview.

On Marlon Brando Having Sex With Marvin Gaye

On Dating Ivanka Trump

On Michael Jackson Being A Thief

Quincy Jones came out of the gates HOT: Whew. pic.twitter.com/ryigiqCptx — King Quenchi (@MrQuenchiAdams) February 7, 2018

Hit the flip for more from Quincy “Draco” Jones.

