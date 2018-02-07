Did 50 Cent Really Ask ‘21 Question?’: Twitter Investigates

Twitter continues to get to the bottom of the questions we need answered.
Check out Lauren Zupkus’ viral tweet, questioning if 50 Cent stayed true to the title of his classic love song, “21 Questions,” or if he and Nate Dogg (R.I.P.) were gaming us all these years.
Dozens of responses later, Twitter still hasn’t agreed on a concrete number.
Here’s what 50 had to say about the issue in a GQ Q&A a while back.
Clickthrough to see the best points of the debate so far.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours